These Amazing Teen Girls Are Leading The Charge Against Global Climate Change

Clement is a shining example of the extent of that power. In addition to reporting on the issue, she partners with UNICEF to work on mapping the effects of climate change in her community, including lack of resources for food production and the health hazards posed by wasteful water policies.She told Refinery29 the day before her speech that she hopes state leaders will hear what she has to say and take action to work with individual citizens."I need them to take action by cooperating with their citizens," she said. "That will help, because they can't do it themselves."Despite living half a world away, the threat of climate change is just as immediate for Barrett, a youth activist with Alliance for Climate Education who attended the Paris summit last year.Though the high school junior lives in New York City, her roots are in Honduras, and she identifies with the indigenous population that lives along the Central American country's coast."They're being so impacted by sea level rising. Putting [climate change] into a personal context, seeing that right there in a place I call home — it's crazy," she said.But while she points expressly to the disproportionate effect on her Honduran community, her message includes her current hometown of New York City, also threatened by rising sea levels."[Being connected to both] gives me the ability to have two different viewpoints — the viewpoint of my grandparents living in a developing country like Honduras, but then also the viewpoint of me as a New York City high school student, who might not see the exact impact. And understanding that the society I live in in one place is affecting the society of my ancestors and people in another place," she said.Barrett is one of 21 children and teens, age 8 to 19, who are suing the United States government for promoting the development and use of fossil fuels. The suit alleges that the climate change caused by fossil fuels is violating their constitutional rights by destroying public trust resources."I'm used to marches and working on campaigns, and the idea of taking legal action was something I had never thought of before," Barrett told Refinery29. "I thought it was something that could definitely lead to actual policy change, which I think is really amazing."