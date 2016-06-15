These Summer Tops Will Make Getting Dressed A Breeze

Most brands you know and love carry multiple categories. Take Zara, for instance: In one store, you can find everything — from dresses and shoes, to jewelry and handbags — and that can be stressful sometimes. What if a clothing label trimmed all the excess and instead focused on doing one category really, really well? That's exactly the goal of Ammara, a new label offering tops — and only tops — in hopes of solving that never-ending search for the perfect blouse once and for all.
"I’ve always felt that collections tend to focus on higher ticket items, like coats, jackets, and dresses," founder Ammara Yaqub tells Refinery29. "When I had a full collection, I found myself doing the same, and it has been much more challenging to come up with a very edited collection of interesting and functional blouses. However, this is exactly what women are looking for. Every woman I know (including myself) has a favorite pair of jeans, a trouser she loves to wear, or that one pair of shorts that makes her feel great — and women are always looking for tops. The top makes the outfit, and a great top is the modern woman’s LBD."
Debuting with 12 styles that cover all the bases, from office-ready button-ups to more weekend-friendly tanks, Ammara produces its pieces using luxury fabrics and right in New York City (which justifies the contemporary price point). And since there's hardly an easier combination than a great blouse with some jeans, a skirt, or trousers, this is a model we can definitely get behind. Click through for a look at the brand's debut tops — you're bound to find a few no-fail favorites.
