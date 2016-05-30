You know how it goes: For the majority of the year, our swimwear selection goes unnoticed, sitting in the back of our closet or drawers, waiting for summer to roll around once again. Then, Memorial Day weekend sneaks up out of nowhere, and suddenly we're scrambling to get our hands on some fresh one-pieces, bikinis, and everything else to save us from stepping into that faded, pilled, and stretched out number we're still wearing from spring break Cancun.



This year, though, we've got tons of cool bathing suit brands on deck to get us ready for every weekend getaway and full-on out-of-office vacation on the horizon. Regardless of the silhouette or budget you have in mind, the 24 labels ahead will have you hitting the beach and pool in serious style. Swimmers, take your mark!