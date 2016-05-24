Anne Hathaway should probably teach a class on how to nip a celebrity social media beef in the bud. We all know Hollywood could use one.
The Oscar winner got people talking yesterday when she shared a meme comparing the Kardashians to Helena Bonham Carter. Basically, HBC is the HBIC.
The post was meant to be a tribute to her Alice Through the Looking Glass co-star, but others read more into it. Was Hathaway dissing Kim & Ko.?
The actress took a pre-emptive strike and removed the meme at the risk of generating any ill will. She replaced the image with a post and explained that she didn't want to convey any "unintended shade."
"It never occurred to me I was pitting anyone against each other," she wrote. "Not my style. Peace."
Beef averted. Nothing to see here, people.
