Anne Hathaway Removes Kardashian Meme For "Unintended Shade"

Erin Donnelly
Anne Hathaway should probably teach a class on how to nip a celebrity social media beef in the bud. We all know Hollywood could use one.

The Oscar winner got people talking yesterday when she shared a meme comparing the Kardashians to Helena Bonham Carter. Basically, HBC is the HBIC.


The post was meant to be a tribute to her Alice Through the Looking Glass co-star, but others read more into it. Was Hathaway dissing Kim & Ko.?

The actress took a pre-emptive strike and removed the meme at the risk of generating any ill will. She replaced the image with a post and explained that she didn't want to convey any "unintended shade."

"It never occurred to me I was pitting anyone against each other," she wrote. "Not my style. Peace."
Beef averted. Nothing to see here, people.

It never occurred to me I was pitting anyone against each other. Not my style. Peace x

A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

