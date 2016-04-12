30+ Times Kim Was Too Kardashian To Function

We literally can't even begin to tell you how obsessed we are with... Just kidding! But, come on. When are we not talking about Kim Kardashian and what she's wearing or not wearing? Whether you love to hate her or hate to love her is about as important as the £50K diamond earring she lost at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean (cue Kourtney's infamous, "Kim, there are people that are dying" soundbite), but we can't deny how influential she is when it comes to making basics look literally to-die-for. (Last one, we promise.)
Kimmy's uniform usually sounds something like this: sweeping coat, tank top, skinny jeans (knee-rip optional), sandal heels, Céline sunglasses, and a Birkin or two. But sometimes — just sometimes — she shakes things up a bit and makes minor tweaks (think two-piece crop-top-skirt sets). Here, we're cataloguing every time Kim kept it cool in her body-con go-tos — but also those times when she literally broke the internet. (Okay, guess we lied.)
