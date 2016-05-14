It's been almost a decade since Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway played frenemies in The Devil Wears Prada. Thursday saw the two actresses reuniting in Los Angeles for a photo op. They were both attending an event for Alice Through the Looking Glass. In the upcoming film, a sequel to Alice In Wonderland, Hathaway stars as the White Queen.
This isn't the first time the stars have been brought together since The Devil Wears Prada. Last spring, the pair competed against each other on Lip Sync Battle.
Now, the main question is: Would Hathaway and Blunt be on board for a Devil Wears Prada sequel? The source material is there — a second book, Revenge Wears Prada, was released in 2013. Here's hoping.
