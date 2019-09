Happy Second Anniversary To Pop Culture Royals Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Doesn't it feel like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been together forever? Yet it is only the famous couple's second wedding anniversary on May 24. The two were wed in May of 2014 in Florence, Italy, in a lavish ceremony.KimYe's love story began many years ago, though, way back in 2004, according to a timeline made by Rolling Stone , when West was first introduced to Kardashian through her first husband, music producer Damon Thomas. Since then, each endured failed relationships before finally allowing fate to take hold.Kardashian shared a picture of the two back in Italy to celebrate their milestone. She captioned the photo, "My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in! #Blessed ."