Happy Second Anniversary To Pop Culture Royals Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Doesn't it feel like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been together forever? Yet it is only the famous couple's second wedding anniversary on May 24. The two were wed in May of 2014 in Florence, Italy, in a lavish ceremony.
KimYe's love story began many years ago, though, way back in 2004, according to a timeline made by Rolling Stone, when West was first introduced to Kardashian through her first husband, music producer Damon Thomas. Since then, each endured failed relationships before finally allowing fate to take hold.
Kardashian shared a picture of the two back in Italy to celebrate their milestone. She captioned the photo, "My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in! #Blessed."
She also shared a throwback pic of the two that makes them look like a normal, low-key couple we can actually relate to.
West claims their love is so good, it's like out of a Shakespeare play. "I felt like our love story is, like, a love story for the ages," West told radio host Angie Martinez in November 2013, before the two were even wed. "I felt like when we first got together, it was like a Romeo and Juliet kind of thing, where it's like…she's a reality star, and I'm a rapper."
Kris Jenner seems to agree, sharing a collage of the couple with the hashtag #meantforeachother.
It seems that West loves Kardashian more than Kanye loves Kanye. Now that's love. We can only imagine what lavish plans West has up his sleeve for his wife after that wall of flowers for Mother's Day.
