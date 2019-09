Beyoncé Got Her Own Official Holiday In Minnesota

Unfortunately, Bey Day celebrations weren't exactly perfect. Fans gathered in the FCC Bank Stadium, ready for the celebrated artist to take the stage, and were nearly rained out . The venue was even briefly evacuated while ticket holders waited for the weather to start cooperating. In the end, Beyoncé Day prevailed, and the concert began around 9:30 p.m. In a sense, you could say that Bey saved (her own) day!Our only question: Will Minnesota keep up the holiday next year? If so, then it seems the first order of business would be to start working on a stadium dome in case it rains again next year. Gotta keep the queen out of the storm.