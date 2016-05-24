Blac Chyna Shows Off Baby Kardashian's Sonogram

For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child. That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together Just the 2 of us, I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God ! Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 23, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT