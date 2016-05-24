Story from Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Shows Off Baby Kardashian's Sonogram

Erin Donnelly
Ready for your first look at Baby Kardashian? Look no further than Blac Chyna's Instagram account.

The mama-to-be, who is expecting a child with Rob Kardashian, shared her sonogram on social media late last night. Clearly, it was an emotional moment for the star, who also has a son, King, with her ex Tyga.

"For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child," Chyna wrote. "That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together just the 2 of us. I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God! Here I am engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother."


Well, it's a baby alright. Is it just us, or does the kiddo seem to be blowing bubbles?


