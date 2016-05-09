This Mother's Day, Rob Kardashian made a point of celebrating all the moms in his life. On Instagram, Kardashian posted a photo of his oldest sister, Kourtney, calling her a "supermama" and "one of the greatest moms of all." He then shared a pic of Kim, writing, "You are one of the greatest moms of all." Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner got a special shout-out for "putting up with your 6 crazy kids every single day." He finished the caption, "love you more than you know."
But he saved his sweetest message for last, letting the world know why he really fell in love with fiancée and soon-to-be new mom, Blac Chyna. Turns out, it had something to do with her mothering skills.
"And last but not least happy mamas day to this beautiful Mama," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of him and Chyna. "I fell in Love with her immediately because of how great of a mom she is and now I'm looking forward to starting a Family with her!"
As you may have heard, Chyna, who is already mom to 3-year-old King Cairo with her ex Tyga, is pregnant with Kardashian's baby.
After a month of hinting that they were expecting, the two officially made the announcement on Instagram with a custom-made emoji of Chyna holding her pregnant belly.
Kardashian ended his thoughtful holiday message to Chyna with a special dedication: "Thank You Chy for everything you do for me."
Though Chyna didn't respond directly to Kardashian's post, she did post a Mother's Day video with King Cairo on Snapchat that seems to get at why Rob loves her so much.
