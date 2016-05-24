Blac Chyna Shows Off Baby Kardashian's Sonogram

Ready for your first look at Baby Kardashian? Look no further than Blac Chyna's Instagram account.
The mama-to-be, who is expecting a child with Rob Kardashian, shared her sonogram on social media late last night. Clearly, it was an emotional moment for the star, who also has a son, King, with her ex Tyga.
"For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child," Chyna wrote. "That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together just the 2 of us. I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God! Here I am engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother."
The mama-to-be, who is expecting a child with Rob Kardashian, shared her sonogram on social media late last night. Clearly, it was an emotional moment for the star, who also has a son, King, with her ex Tyga.
"For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child," Chyna wrote. "That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together just the 2 of us. I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God! Here I am engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother."
For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child. That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together Just the 2 of us, I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God ! Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother
Well, it's a baby alright. Is it just us, or does the kiddo seem to be blowing bubbles?
Advertisement