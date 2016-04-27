They've posted their praise to Twitter. They've teased the Beyhive about their Becky status. They've gone to war against Piers Morgan. Yes, when it comes to Beyoncé's Lemonade, stars are clearly just like us, but better. Anne Hathaway's latest Instagram, however, may have missed the mark just a bit.
Yes, our minds are also blown by the album. But when you just write "B" on your hand like that, it looks a little bit like a letter grade. Perhaps an A++++ is what you meant to write? Then, there's the problem of the soundtrack to this little video, which happens to be "Halo," from 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce.
Just kidding. Hathaway just had a baby, like, five minutes ago, so if she hasn't figured out how to edit her Instagram videos with the right songs, cut her some slack.
