Respect beyond respect. @Beyonce just changed so many games. Queen just became an Empress. Chills all over. #LEMONADE 🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋💛🍋

A video posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Apr 26, 2016 at 11:16pm PDT