Celebrities Freaked Out About Lemonade Just As Much As You Did

Tanya Edwards
Beyoncé Knowles Carter blew our minds again last night, dropping an hour-long music video and new album, Lemonade. We weren't the only ones blown away by this release, of course, and celebrities took to social media to share their overwhelmingly positive reactions.
As you probably know by now (and if you haven't watched, what are you waiting for?), the video featured a bevy of cameos, including Zendaya and Serena Williams, who shared their reactions. Williams even had a back-and-forth with People's Twitter account, which shared an image of Beyoncé and Serena and asked, "Is that you Serena Williams?" She retweeted the post and wrote simply, "Yup."
First, let's see what some of women who were in the video thought of the finished product:

@beyonce 🍋🍋🍋🍋

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on


And as for the stars that were watching it from their couches and seeing it for the first time, what did they think? They were losing their minds, of course.

And finally, a reminder from activist and Baltimore mayoral candidate Deray McKesson:
