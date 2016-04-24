Beyoncé Knowles Carter blew our minds again last night, dropping an hour-long music video and new album, Lemonade. We weren't the only ones blown away by this release, of course, and celebrities took to social media to share their overwhelmingly positive reactions.
As you probably know by now (and if you haven't watched, what are you waiting for?), the video featured a bevy of cameos, including Zendaya and Serena Williams, who shared their reactions. Williams even had a back-and-forth with People's Twitter account, which shared an image of Beyoncé and Serena and asked, "Is that you Serena Williams?" She retweeted the post and wrote simply, "Yup."
First, let's see what some of women who were in the video thought of the finished product:
Lemonade. Thank you @Beyonce for reminding us of our strength. pic.twitter.com/30eAXmcd2J— Amandla (@amandlastenberg) April 24, 2016
Is that you, @serenawilliams? 👏🏽 #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/xFJtOd5nBq— People Magazine (@people) April 24, 2016
And as for the stars that were watching it from their couches and seeing it for the first time, what did they think? They were losing their minds, of course.
Dust to side chicks. Middle fingers up. Serena werking. (If I needed anything after this week, it is Bey.)— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 24, 2016
"If this is what you truly want...... I can wear her skin... Over mine." 💀🔪 #LEMONADE— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 24, 2016
I feel changed. How was that THAT good?? HOW??? #LEMONADE— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 24, 2016
And finally, a reminder from activist and Baltimore mayoral candidate Deray McKesson:
the movement lives. we remember you Mike, Eric, & Trayvon. #lemonade pic.twitter.com/DNdlP56eLb— deray mckesson (@deray) April 24, 2016
