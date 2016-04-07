Anne Hathaway Had Her Baby & Here's His Name

Anne Hathaway, now a Princess Diaries Queen, has delivered a prince. She gave birth on March 24 to her first child with husband Adam Shulman.
Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, a boy, was born in Los Angeles, a rep confirms to E! News.
Hathaway stayed mostly mum about her pregnancy, unlike other celebrities that choose to have a more public process. The major update she gave was this Instagram in which she posed in her bikini. Though it’s not like Hathaway was in a hideaway. She made a low-key appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and got this fab dye job about a month before she delivered.
Presumably Jonathan will get to hang out in Hathaway’s new penthouse before too long. He might be a little young to see mom in Through the Looking Glass on May 27, but maybe one day. Unlike Hathaway’s character in The Princess Diaries, presumably he'll know he’s (Hollywood) royalty more or less right away.
