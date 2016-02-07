Anne Hathaway has gone blonde (again)! The actress premiered her new look in a selfie on Instagram today and posted a question to her followers, but not the one you'd expect.
"Be honest. Did I unwittingly dress like a fashion scarecrow this morning?" Hathaway asks, which is a pretty random description of an outfit. (And the answer is nah, you look cute.)
The mom-to-be also debuted a new hair color, a soft honey blonde that's a departure from her current look, but not as edgy as the platinum look she debuted at the 2013 Met Ball.
While it's hard to tell with the hat the Oscar-winning actress is wearing, it appears to be balayage — a freehand technique in which swatches of hair are carved out from the head and painted with a lightening agent. Using this technique helps to keep the dye away from the scalp, which some pregnant women prefer to avoid.
We love this relaxed update for Hathaway. It works well with her boho-chic street style and has easy upkeep. The roots already show, so no running to the salon every three weeks for a touch-up.
