Beth Behrs Shares A Summer Camp Story About Zac Efron

Beth Behrs shared an awesome summer camp story with Andy Cohen on last night's Watch What Happens Live.



The 2 Broke Girls actress got a call from a viewer asking for her most embarrassing summer camp moment with fellow camper Zac Efron.



"You went to camp with Zac Efron?" Cohen asked in surprise.



Behrs confirmed that she did go to acting camp with "little" Zac Efron. At the time, he was one of the youngest campers at 13 years old. Behrs was a couple of years older, which is an eternity in camp years.



Behrs's funniest memory from her time with the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star involved a camp dance — Efron learning to "freak dance," more specifically. So, it was not so much an embarrassing memory for Behrs as one for Efron. "He was so short. It was so funny," she said.



That didn't mean little Zac didn't catch Behrs' eye for other reasons, too. "But I totally would have wanted to make out with him. Even at 13. He was totally hot."





