Céline Dion's son, René-Charles Angélil, brought his mother (and everyone watching at home) to tears on Sunday night when he presented her with the Billboard Icon Award. Angélil certainly had no reason to cry about his night, though. Judging by his Instagram post, the 15-year-old went on to fulfill quite the teenage fantasy: receiving a warm embrace from Rihanna.
"What a night!" he captioned the pic of himself with the "Work" singer leaning into him as he grinned ear to ear. He was also pictured hanging out backstage with BBMA co-host Ludacris.
Angélil was a much talked-about celeb in his own right on Sunday, after his mother's tearful speech dedicating her award to her family. Her late husband and the father of her three children, René Angélil, died in January at 73 after a long battle with cancer. Dion's brother Daniel died just two days later. After that kind of winter, it's nice to see young René-Charles smiling among pop culture royalty.
