Tonight at the Billboard Music Awards, Rihanna gave a heartfelt performance of her soulful hit "Love on the Brain." But instead of completing the line "What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin' heart?", she sang "What do I gotta do to get in your mother" — followed by an emotive pause and an "mmm." Presumably, she was censoring herself for obvious reasons.
But then, when she got to the line "It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good," the sound went off for several seconds. Did she sing the full line that time? If she did, that begs the question: Why did she censor one swear word in the song and not the other? Did she get all caught up in the emotion and let it slip? Or did she plan to sneak one "fuck" in there?
Whether or not it was intentional, her powerful performance fully earned her the right to use a curse word.
