The Cutest Couples From The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Would it really have been too much to ask for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian to grace the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards this year? Or maybe for Kim and Kanye to have stopped whatever glamorous things they're currently doing in Rome so they could pop on over to Las Vegas for a few hours, just so we could see them pose in their signature, staggered way? Yes, apparently it would be.
Still, we were happy to see the usual subjects in their Sunday awards-show best. Meghan Trainor brought her very well-dressed brother, Ryan, while Britney Spears showed up with a long lace train as a date. Russell Wilson showed up to stand behind BBMAs co-host Ciara (as he should), and two comedians stirred up more dating rumors. Bella Hadid was clearly too busy feting Naomi Campbell to show up on The Weeknd's arm, but we don't really blame her. One should never say no to a Naomi Campbell party, no matter how many awards your significant other is racking up.
Enjoy the slideshow!