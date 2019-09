What Made Meghan Trainor Nearly Cry On The Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet?

Meghan Trainor hasn't had the easiest week. The pop star pulled her music video for "Me Too" after photoshopping controversy blew up. Then, she took a tumble (like a pro) on The Tonight Show. Fortunately, the Billboard Music Awards are going pretty well for Trainor so far. In a red-carpet interview before the show, Trainor learned that a huge star is a huge fan of her own song, "No." Hearing the news brought her to the brink of tears. "My eyes are very watery!" she said.