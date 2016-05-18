The Best Emerald Jewelry For May Babies

Every birthstone is special in its own way — opals are said to be bad luck for anyone other than October-borns; June's pearls represent love and success, and April babies are #blessed to have diamonds. The best thing about May's emeralds is that you don't have to celebrate your birthday this month to appreciate the green stone's beauty.
Said to represent fertility, rebirth, and good fortune, sparkling emeralds are special enough to make you do a double-take, but classic and neutral enough to wear every day, whether you've got a May birthday or not. But to specifically celebrate those of you with birthdays this month, we're rounding up our favorite emerald bling, from statement necklaces to delicate stacking rings.
