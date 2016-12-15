So here's the deal. It's winter. It might be cold out, depending on where you live. But maybe you're planning a little holiday getaway, maybe with the family or your S.O. or just your besties. Or perhaps you're going solo YOLO, you brave adventure seeker you. Now all you need is a little light reading for the plane and pool — or the jacuzzi near some ski slopes, depending on your destination.First off: We are really jealous/happy for you regarding your upcoming vacation! Second, we've got some great reads in mind for your trip. But even if you're staying home and chilling by the fire (or maybe just a fireplace-scented candle), chances are you have a little extra time on your hands. What better way to fill it than with some of our favorite releases from this year, right? So glad we're on the same page. Now get your read on, wherever you may roam.