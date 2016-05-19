Is there anything better than a day in the sand or by the pool with a good book? We sure don't think so. And this summer, we fully intend to spend plenty of time waterside working through our reading list. (And reapplying SPF in dermatologist-recommended intervals, of course. Sunscreen is officially one of our closest BFFs.)
So, what makes a perfect beachy read? A good book is in the eye of the beholder, but we like a little bit of a mix: intrigue, romance, generational dramas, all manner of coming-of-age hilarity, and of course, a moving memoir or two. We've pulled together a list of titles that definitely deserve a spot in your tote bag, next to your towel and a chic wide-brimmed hat. Happy reading! See you at book club.
