You can buy all the wrinkle creams in the world, but if you're not wearing sunscreen, it's not going to matter. In fact, most dermatologists we talk to say that sunscreen is the single most effective skin-care product there is — at least, if you're looking to avoid sun damage, premature aging, and melanoma (not necessarily in that order).
That's not news to most people at this point. However, the wrong sunscreen can be plain annoying: greasy, sticky, or incompatible with makeup. It's an easy thing to skip if you're expecting the worst, even if you know why it's important to wear.
That said, the days of sunscreen that feels gross are definitely over, and we've got hard evidence. Ahead, the products for face and body that our beauty team swears by. Since we're really picky people with high standards about what we put on our skin, you can trust that these SPF picks won't let you down.
Let's all make it through this summer burn-free. Deal?