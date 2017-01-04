I love a good Netflix binge as much as the next gal. But when I look back at 2016 and think about the moments I really enjoyed luxuriating at home, they were mostly Sunday mornings, spent in bed with a book. (And plenty of coffee. Let's be real here — it doesn't get any better than that.)
From The Girls and The Mothers to Imagine Me Gone and The News of the World, it was a pretty delectable year for bibliophiles. If you had nothing else to do, you could probably find a great book to read all day, every day. For better and worse, most of us don't have that luxury, though — so every month, Refinery29 selects our top picks. (Stay tuned for our January 2017 edition, coming soon!)
Our favorite books aren't all necessarily Pulitzer contenders (though some definitely deserve some awards). More importantly: They are novels, memoirs, and yes, nonfiction reads that we really loved, whether because they were so delightfully fun we couldn't put them down, or because they showed us something about ourselves. Without further ado, let's take a look back at the books that made our top tier this year, one more time.
