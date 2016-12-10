Congratulations! You’ve made it through 2016, one of the most gobsmackingly awful years in recent memory. From the deaths of some of our most-loved cultural icons, to some shocking political developments (we won’t repeat his name), it’s been a bleak, upsetting 12 months.
So give yourself a little hug for coming this far and spend the last few weeks engaging in some much-needed self-care. Why not sit back with a good book? Let’s not forget, 2016 was also the year of hygge – the perfect excuse to pair a gripping read with an extra-indulgent hot chocolate.
Luckily, 2016 was a great year for publishing, too. These are the books we’ll be diving into head-first to escape from the scary outside world and the craziness of the festive season.
