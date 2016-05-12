Is that all there is? Katy Perry would like to know. And she would like you to know that she'd like to know. The singer posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday morning amidst rumors that Orlando Bloom cheated on Perry. The pair's status is unclear — they wore matching Tamagotchis but arrived separately to the Met Gala earlier this month. They were reportedly still dating when TMZ captured photos that appear to show Bloom hooking up with pop star Selena Gomez at a nightclub in Las Vegas, last Friday night.
Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez -- All Over Each Other in Vegas (PHOTOS) https://t.co/KS0pNdcLAO— TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2016
Perry has been keeping mum until today. She took to Twitter to share a video of Peggy Lee singing her hit heartbreaker, "Is That All There Is?" Looking at the lyrics to the weepy song, they seem very relevant to Perry's current predicament — whether Bloom's infidelity is rumored or factual.
I know what you must be saying to yourselves.
"If that's the way she feels about it why doesn't she just end it all?"
Oh, no, not me.
I'm in no hurry for that final disappointment.
'Cause I know just as well as I'm standing here talking to you,
That when that final moment comes and I'm breathing my last breath
I'll be saying to myself,
Is that all there is?
I know what you must be saying to yourselves.
"If that's the way she feels about it why doesn't she just end it all?"
Oh, no, not me.
I'm in no hurry for that final disappointment.
'Cause I know just as well as I'm standing here talking to you,
That when that final moment comes and I'm breathing my last breath
I'll be saying to myself,
Is that all there is?
Advertisement
Sniff, sniff. We hope there's more.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement