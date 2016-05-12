Ryan Gosling's Comment On Fatherhood Is Either Really Sweet, Or Not At All

There are so many ways to interpret Ryan Gosling's description of his family life, now that he's the father of two daughters with girlfriend Eva Mendes.
"It's heaven," he told Good Morning America's Amy Robach of being outnumbered three-to-one by women after the birth of Amada Lee last month. "It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."
If you just read those words, you might swoon with how sweet and perfect he is. Except when you watch the interview, he seems to be saying this with more than a touch of sarcasm...which is how every exhausted, delirious parent of a 2-year-old and a newborn baby is more likely to respond.
Then again, in context, he's probably not even being sarcastic about parenting. He next said, "It's a ray of sunshine in a dark time, honestly. Because with Russell [Crowe], it's really sad that we've turned out this way." He's turned this personal question into a continuation of his previous joke about how tumultuous his relationship with his costar in The Nice Guys. That's some skillful deflection from a celebrity who has pledged to maintain his daughters' privacy.
We see through you, though, Gos. You also believe those words 100%.
