So, Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom may have been caught on camera making out in a Vegas nightclub. What's the big deal? Are rumors of two good-looking people in Hollywood hooking up really that exciting? Well, in this case, the purported canoodling culprits have a tangled history involving their respective exes, Justin Bieber and Miranda Kerr.
Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez -- All Over Each Other in Vegas (PHOTOS) https://t.co/KS0pNdcLAO— TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2016
Let's dive in — stay with me here, I'll make it snappy.
November 2012: Supermodel Kerr, married to Bloom, walks in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Bieber, dating Gomez at the time, performs. The two hang out backstage.
March 2014: Gomez and Bloom (now separated from Kerr) take a photo together at the We Day California conference alongside other attendees, including Seth Rogen. Gomez, in the midst of an on-again-off-again relationship with Bieber, posts the photo on her Instagram.
Advertisement
April 2014: Romance rumors fly after the paps catch Bloom and Gomez sitting on a curb outside a Chelsea Handler show in L.A. This is also around the time that rumors of Bieber and Gomez's breakup surface.
Espectáculos - Selena Gómez y Orlando Bloom salen juntos en Los Ángeles. pic.twitter.com/FP9DYWvOUH— Viva la Mañana (@vivalmtcs) April 30, 2014
July 2014: Bloom and Bieber get in a fistfight at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. The details are hazy, but allegedly, Bieber said something crude about Orlando's ex-wife, which provoked Bloom to punch him.
Now: Fast-forward nearly two years. Gomez is single. Bloom is dating Katy Perry. Or he was, up until very recently; it's not clear if they're still together. And while accusations that Bloom cheated on Perry are flying left and right, we don't know his relationship status or if the woman in the photos is, without a doubt, Gomez. You'll have to be the Hollywood dating detective on this one.
Advertisement