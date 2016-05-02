Oftentimes, the internet tries to find "meaning" in our favorite celebrities' outfits: We so want their choice of leather jacket, ripped jeans, or graphic tee to have some major life significance, and to be something more than a piece of clothing. Frequently, that's not exactly the case.
While Kim Kardashian-West's looks are pretty much always scrutinized, very few of her articles of clothing have been as important as the choker she was seen wearing Saturday evening. Why? Because it was a gift from the late Nicole Brown Simpson.
In a Snapchat selfie, the social media queen showed off the black lace necklace adorned with a silver cross, accompanied by the caption, "My mom's necklace. Gift from Nicole Brown Simpson #1988."
Simpson was one of Kris Jenner's closest friends (in fact, Kendall Jenner's middle name, "Nicole," is named after her mother's BFF). Following her murder, the world's most talked about family found themselves intertwined at opposite ends of the trial, with Robert Kardashian Sr. defending O.J. Simpson, and Jenner sitting in the courtroom, overrun with guilt that she was unable to help her friend more.
"I will always feel guilty that I didn't pay more attention and didn't speak up when I thought anything was wrong or asked her more, 'Do you want to talk about it?" she told ABC News last September.
