"When I was about 13, a bunch of kids at my school were forced to go to this thing called Junior Assembly (I hear in some parts of the country it’s called Cotillion). Basically, you have to get dressed up and 'learn how to dance.' It sucks for a thousand reasons, but mainly because the boys ask you to dance, and for a weird, late-blooming gal like myself, it’s like being picked last for sports all over again. Anyway, not only did you have to dress up, but they made women wear white gloves for no reason. One week, I realized right as my carpool arrived that I had NO IDEA where my white gloves were. I decided to just go gloveless, and lo and behold, they told me I could not participate! Bummer, right? So I sat out the whole night and watched all the other kids at my school awkwardly try to touch each other while under the watchful eyes of some weird adults who enjoy spending their free time torturing young humans in various states of puberty.”

- Alison, 25



"I was dress-coded continuously in high school. Once, it was because the maxi dress I was wearing showed my butt at a 'certain angle in the sun.' It got to the point where I would show up to detention for a write-up, and the woman would say 'Now what?!' and just dismiss me."

- Kayla, 20



"When I was in seventh grade, I regularly wore Juicy Couture terrycloth and velour tracksuits to school (it was the mid-2000s, sorry not sorry). One afternoon while I was in the library, our teacher pulled me aside and said I had been called to the principal's office. As a straight-A, goody-two-shoes-type of student, I freaked. But I learned that it actually had nothing to do with my studies; I was in trouble for wearing sweatpants that read 'JUICY' across the behind. He called my mother and explained that my bottoms were both inappropriate and distracting, to which my mother asked: 'Why is a middle-aged man staring at my 12-year-old daughter's ass?!' Got him."

- Erin, 25