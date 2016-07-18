Why Did Beyoncé's Stylist Use A Crockpot For The Formation Tour Wardrobe?

Update: In this just-released behind-the-scenes video, Beyoncé's styling team takes the Bey Hive (and us) into the Balmain- and Cavalli-filled Formation concert wardrobe.
Marni Senofonte, Bey's stylist, talks about the process of collaborating with Beyoncé on sketches and designer asks in the video, both for Lemonade as well as the subsequent world tour.
The video shares the less-than-glamorous alterations that tend to happen backstage. To make sure the final costumes hold up during the show-stopping choreography, for example, seamstresses added darts under the bodysuits' arms. Additionally, the crew had to dye fishnet tights in crockpots in order to match the various complexions of Beyoncé's back-up dancers — "because the girls don't all come in one color," one woman in Bey's styling crew explains.
You'll also get an inside look at the back-and-forth that ensues before an item is B-approved. "Beyoncé and I went through [sketches] and decided what we liked, what we didn't like, what we could change, then we sent it back to [the designers]," Senofonte says. "They re-sketched, and then we decided which pieces we wanted made." Though the video can give Queen B fanatics some further insights into how to re-create her greatest tour looks, some accessories will prove trickier to crib: The hats featured can't be purchased anywhere, unfortunately.
Relive Beyoncé's bespoke designer looks in the slideshow ahead.
This story was originally published on April 29, 2016.
Beyoncé kicked off her Formation World Tour in Miami this week. And what a week to be Bey: There was Lemonade! There was some not-so-subtle merch! There was even more fuel for speculation! And, of course, there was a predictably killer wardrobe.
We know that Beyoncé is not only fierce, but also referential with her fashion choices. And, given her rarely matched echelon of fame, (the woman is an icon at this point), she has access to some of the greatest names in the industry to collaborate with. The result: costumes that are memorable — and, more importantly, can ensure the 30+ song set list. The style lineup for the Formation tour doesn't disappoint. On opening night, Beyoncé slayed in bodysuits from Balmain, Gucci, and Roberto Cavalli, among others. Ahead, we round up the stand-out fashion moments from Queen Bey's latest tour.
