Just When You Thought The Jeans & White Top Combo Couldn’t Get Any Better…

So Knowles took the predictably cool — but not try-hard — route, and switched up the silhouettes of both pieces. For starters, she swapped a tired tee for a low-cut cropped blouse with draped, flared sleeves from Milly . The jeans? Those are Rachel Comey . The designer is absurdly prescient when it comes to denim trends , and thus, these pants aren't in a shape we've seen before. They've got a cropped hem, wrapped front, and dropped crotch. On paper, it sounds like a lot going on in one garment — but maybe it's Knowles' styling (or the mere fact that it's her) that makes all these elements feel so, so right.As for the footwear, Knowles was snapped en route to a Teva event , so it's not surprising she's wearing the brand's signature sandals. We're not mad about the ultra-comfortable choice of kicks at all: Practical footwear, incorporated into a super-chic outfit we could realistically copy? Summer, come at us; we'll be over here getting our least conventional jeans and, insanely walkable shoes, and most interesting white tops ready.