5 New Denim Styles That Are About To Be Everywhere

For those of you who aren't into skinny jeans, last year was the moment the tables finally turned. No longer were hip-hugging, super-tight silhouettes the trend. Rather, looser, wide-legged versions — particularly those with a high rise, cropped length, and, most importantly, a raw, undone hem — reigned supreme. It was all thanks to Rachel Comey's Legion Pant (which look like a pair of seam-rippers were to slashed across the bottoms) that this style became a status symbol among the fashion set.
When we caught a glimpse of the designer's latest resort collection, it was no surprise that we noticed a handful of fresh denim cuts, washes, and unique details. With an array of out-of-the-box options to choose from, we found ourselves placing bets on the one that would catch on next, becoming the next It piece to filter through luxury retailers and fast-fashion stores, alike.
Ahead, Comey gives us the inside scoop on the five baby blues bound to become a big deal. Read on whether you're a denim fanatic or simply looking for your next great pair — because, is there a better feeling than being in the know first?
