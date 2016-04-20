This Transphobic Woman Got It All Wrong With Her Facebook Post



We're guessing this is Merritt's best stab at exercising her right to freedom of speech; in the post's comments, she writes that this is "just her opinion." Her outfits range from racist to...as racist as they come. There's a football player, a pirate, and — "a Mexican" drinking Corona?



Things that shouldn't need to be said: Simply "dressing up" doesn't make you into a different person, and being trans isn't merely dressing up. It's about identifying differently than you present outwardly — which should have no bearings on your basic human rights. A trans individual's right to use the restroom that corresponds to the gender he or she identifies with should not be infringed upon. Legislating where people do their most intimate business would be a hurtful and dangerous overreach of the law.



Also, it should go without saying: Trans people are not second-class citizens, and legislation like this sure makes it look like the U.S. thinks they are. "All of these people are angry. They are upset. They have been left out of the democratic process," activist Micky Bee told reporters at a protest outside of governor Pat McCrory's mansion in North Carolina last month. "Our communities are strong, our communities are resilient, and our communities want solutions that include them. This is hate and bigotry."