This Is What Non-Binary Fashion Looks Like

In a panel on gender-fluidity in fashion , Vaid-Menon describes the dangerous questions they and others in the trans community face when they defy categorization: "I get told a lot of times that I’m brave for dressing the way that I am. A lot of people are like, ‘How are you so brave? How do you have the confidence to wear what you’re wearing? That’s a logic that kills trans women, and transfeminine people, because it makes the onus of being brave on us, and not on society to redefine your gender norms. So we have to continue to be brave and confident for doing something as simple as getting dressed in the morning, which is absolutely absurd, because there are so many things I do in my life that I would like to think are more brave than getting dressed. And how peculiar a world is it where what we wear has such politics that it could mean that you could be killed for what you’re wearing, right?"In our video above, Vaid-Menon discusses what it means to challenge the gender binary with fashion. Also, and more visibly, what it means to be born a certain gender, but clothe oneself in a wardrobe assigned — arbitrarily, by society — to the opposite.