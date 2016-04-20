Voters Share What Matters To Them On Primary Day

New York's primary is unusually important this year.
With a late election date, the state's voters usually cast their ballots well into the primary cycle, when the eventual victor is already obvious.
Not this year. With a tight race on both sides of the aisle and a sizable delegate count, the Empire State's results could be the difference between victory and defeat for any one of the candidates.
In the weeks leading up to the election, all five remaining candidates held events trying to woo New Yorkers to their side — from Donald Trump on Staten Island, Ted Cruz in the Bronx, and John Kasich on the campus of Hofstra University, to Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton going head to head in Brooklyn, the candidates have been going hard to avoid going home.
And New Yorkers are feeling the enthusiasm. Despite problems with voter registration and criticism of the closed primary system, New Yorkers are eager to get out and vote.
Refinery29 hit the streets of our home turf in New York City to talk to some voters about what's important to them, why they're voting, and who they support in the 2016 primary. Click through to see what they had to say, and check back with us to see what results turn up in both the Democratic and Republican New York primaries.
