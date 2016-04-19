I Can't Vote Today — & I Am Far From Alone

Until this past Monday afternoon, I thought I would be voting in the New York state primary elections.



I sent a message to one of my editors confirming that I would come in later than usual in order to stop by my local polling station on the way into the office. It was only then I realized I'm not eligible to participate in today's primary.



I should note here that my inability to participate in the primary is no one's fault but my own. It's each citizen's responsibility to know the rules for voter registration in their state. And as someone who writes a lot about politics for a living, I feel like a giant hypocrite for not casting my ballot.



Honestly, I feel embarrassed — and frankly, ashamed — about how in the dark I was about New York's policies. Less than a month before writing this story, I had told my parents how I planned to vote; my strategy was to vote in one party's primary to stop a candidate I really disagree with.



Before this year, I'd only voted in one election, in 2012. I wasn't yet 18 in 2008, and I was thrilled at the chance to help elect a president. By the time the 2012 election season rolled around, I'd been in college for several years and had formed strong political opinions.

