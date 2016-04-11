It's not a great look for your presidential candidacy when your own family isn't voting for you.
That's the reality Donald Trump is facing in New York. In an interview with Fox & Friends on Monday, Trump admitted that Ivanka and Eric Trump, two of his five children, aren't voting for him in the state's Republican primary next week.
Ivanka and Eric didn't register to change their party enrollment by the deadline, which was in October. That means they aren't eligible to vote in the GOP's closed primary on April 19. Earlier this month, Yahoo News reported that Ivanka and Eric weren't enrolled in any political party.
"They had a long time [to] register, and they were unaware of the rules, and they didn't register in time, so they feel very, very guilty," Trump said to the Fox & Friends hosts.
The GOP front-runner doesn't seem to be holding a grudge against his children, though. In the interview, he stressed that "it's fine" the two won't be voting in the New York primary.
Trump may have forgiven his children, but the situation emphasizes the importance of making sure you know your state's voter registration policy before it's too late. The nonpartisan nonprofit, Rock The Vote, has launched a tool where you can look up deadlines and other important information before you head to the polls. Check it out here.
“They feel very, very guilty.” @realDonaldTrump on Ivanka & Eric not registering in time to vote in the NY primaryhttps://t.co/UfQ5ZXVRqL— FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 11, 2016
