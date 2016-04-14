Why Millennials Are Flocking To Bernie Sanders

While no candidate has yet fully won over the millennial woman vote, it appears that Bernie Sanders has an edge.
He outperformed rival Hillary Clinton among millennials as a whole in early states, like New Hampshire and Iowa, and has been riding a wave of support with recent primary wins. He also led the field in our new Refinery29/ABC News Vote Your Values poll, winning support from 35% of women 18 to 35. And it's clear that they think the stakes are high: 78% of women polled overall believe the outcome of this election will impact their lives.
Supporters, including many in their 20s and even teens, filled New York City's Washington Square Park to hear the Vermont senator speak on Wednesday — the Sanders campaign estimated that 27,000 people were in attendance. The rally came less than a week before Sanders and rival Hillary Clinton go head-to-head in the New York primary.
Refinery29 joined the masses to speak to young Sanders fans about why he's won their support, and what issues matter most to them this election. Ahead, they express their views in their own words.
For more on the issues that matter most to millennial women, check out the Vote Your Values poll results here.
