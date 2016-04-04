The one subject where he seemed to find a lot of support among young voters — foreign policy.



Johannes Sorto, 21, president of the Hofstra Republicans Club, said “For me, [who to vote for] is about creating jobs, and I think it’s also about foreign policy. How to defeat ISIS and stop Iran from getting nuclear bombs,” he said.



“He has the best plan for national security and how we can combat ISIS,” said Kana Niccolino, 19, another member of the Republicans Club. “He’s got the experience from spending so much time on the House Arms Committee, and I think he’s got the best foreign policy experience.



Brothers Anthony and Allon Avgi, 18 and 20 respectively, also said that they were interested in the governor’s stance on the Middle East. “I really care about John Kasich’s Israel policies and healthcare policies,” Allon said. “I liked Trump until he said that he was going to charge Israel for everything we’ve given them, because we’re actually from Israel, and Kasich’s super pro-everything to do with Judaism in that category, so I appreciate everything he says.” He added that he hadn’t necessarily set his heart on Kasich yet, though. “We’ll see.”



Another common thread is that Kasich takes his campaign seriously. “I think he’s great for millennials because he’s really more open, he’s a moderate Republican, and he’s really come off as that,” said Alexis Panteli, 19.



“I’m supporting Kasich because I like what he stands for, I trust that he’s going to do a good job,” added Joe Sutton, 24, a Hofstra University graduate."



With the New York primaries — 95 delegates are up for grabs — approaching, Kasich didn’t waste time self-aggrandizing. “If you didn’t like my presentation today — don’t tell anybody,” he said, as the crowd laughed. “ But if you like what I have to say and you want to give me a chance and you want me to get to the convention, I need your help,” he said. “So please vote.”

