Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop-Branded Clothing Is Here

It was only a matter of time until Gwyneth Paltrow grew her Goop universe to encompass ready-to-wear. Earlier this year, the actress and Goop founder/chief creative officer spilled the beans, promising that clothing would land oh her lifestyle site later this year. Well, today's the day: The inaugural selection of Goop garb has arrived.
Dubbed "The September Edition," the collection is comprised of just four pieces that, together, make up a full look: a tweed wrap blazer with matching culotte trousers, a chambray button-up, and a white canvas tote. Inspired by the "see now, buy now" model, the idea is to keep each offering limited, both in range and availability. (New items will be rolled out every month, and will be shoppable until they sell out.)
"I think there's a huge white space in the market for luxurious ready-to-wear at a direct-to-consumer price," Paltrow said in a statement. "It was very important to me to make the clothes in the same way that all of my favorite designer clothing is made, which is in Italy, with beautifully loomed fabrics, incredible tailoring, and incredible attention to detail, but to be able to deliver those pieces at a third of the price." The cost of wearing Gwynnie-vetted threads still falls in the contemporary range, though: Prices start at $195 for the blouse and cap at $695 for the blazer.
Check out the inaugural September capsule, modeled by Paltrow herself, ahead.
This story was originally published on April 14, 2016.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop empire has been expanding its reach into new categories: books! Beauty! Clothing seems like the natural next step, and don't worry, because Paltrow's already on it. Goop's founder and creative officer revealed that in-house ready-to-wear is in the works, Racked reports.
"I've been working on apparel— apparel is next," Paltrow said at a discussion at the Hudson Union Society in New York on Tuesday. A Goop representative confirmed to Refinery29 that we can, in fact, expect a Goop clothing line later this year.
Lisa Gersh, the company's CEO, talked last year of Goop's intention to eventually infiltrate your wardrobe, but didn't go into details about a timeline. (Paltrow said Goop's own clothing collection would be out in September, according to Racked.)
Goop, the website, already has a well-stocked clothing section — although, save for some exclusive collaborations, it's mostly filled with well known contemporary brands. Since launching in 2008, the lifestyle site has partnered with the likes of Monique Lhuillier, Alice + Olivia, Stella McCartney, Araks, Nili Lotan, Paul Andrew, and Mother of Pearl: not necessarily up-and-coming names. Most recently, Paltrow worked with Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli on a lavish, Wonder Woman-inspired Valentino x Goop capsule, with pieces ranging from $275 to $10,500. (It was also, perhaps, Paltrow's most notoriety-shrouded collab, as the collection's NYC pop-up was robbed.)
No word yet on what exactly a Goop clothing line will look like, or how it will be priced — but the brand does have a tendency to skew toward the higher end of things. We'll just have to wait to get the sgoop on this new development.
