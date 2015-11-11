Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Will Now Publish Books

Goop is coming to a bookstore near you. No, we're not talking about the latest Gwyneth Paltrow cookbook devoted to eating like a gluten-intolerant monk. It's not far off, though.
Yesterday the lifestyle company announced that it will begin publishing books. Goop Press will be an imprint under Grand Central Publishing, with one Goop-branded book being released each year. An additional three other books written from Goop editors and contributors will also be released.
First up, of course, is another cookbook penned by Paltrow herself. It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook will be the first Goop Press release. Perhaps, this will be followed by an ode to determining your water's emotions and a guide to the best pink Himalayan salt.
Your bookshelf won't know what hit it.
