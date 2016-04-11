13 Times Hilary Banks' Style Was Fresh To Death

Sure, Will Smith was cute, and Carlton's dance moves made us laugh, but for most episodes we couldn't see past Hilary Banks' wardrobe in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Played by Karyn Parsons, Hilary did a pretty good job of hogging the limelight, blessing us with immortal lines like, "Hi daddy, I need $300." Her fleeting stint as a weather woman was stellar, her shopping skill was well honed, and her engagement to Trevor Collins was superb. But it was her wardrobe, that of the ultimate '90s power woman — she did land an eponymous, nationally televised talk show, after all — that was truly show-stopping.
In honor of the original Mean Girl, we've delved into the Hilary Banks archive and dug up her finest, most '90s outfits around. Between her too-cool-for-school styling and a hat game that deserves its own show, Hil's style has us asking but one question: Cher Horowitz, who?
In honor of the original Mean Girl, we've delved into the Hilary Banks archive and dug up her finest, most '90s outfits around. Between her too-cool-for-school styling and a hat game that deserves its own show, Hil's style has us asking but one question: Cher Horowitz, who?