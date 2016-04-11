Yes, Will Smith was cute and we did have a right ol' laugh at Carlton's moves, but in all honesty we couldn't see past Hilary's wardrobe game in Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. Played by Karyn Parsons–Rockwell, Hilary did a pretty good job of hogging the limelight of the show that ran on NBC from 1990-96. She blessed us with immortal lines such as, 'Hi Daddy. I need $300", her fleeting stint as a weather woman was stellar, her shopping addiction fully-fledged and her engagement to Trevor Collins, superb. Her wardrobe, that of the ultimate '90s power woman – well, she did bag a nationally-televised daytime talk show titled "Hilary" – was show stopping.
Between berating Jeffrey and hitting the mall, she was otherwise busy styling out a permanently box-fresh outfit and her hat game had its own Richter scale. In honour of the original Mean Girl, we've delved into the Hilary Banks archive and selected the finest, most '90s images, we could find.
Cher Horowitz, who?
