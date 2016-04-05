Rebel Wilson Squashes Adele Movie Rumor

It seems as though everyone is low-key obsessed with Adele. From her album 25, to her Carpool Karaoke appearance, to her onstage antics, we just can't get enough of the British singer.
So, we're sorry to report that an Adele biopic is not on the near horizon. Yes, we can hear the hearts breaking. But at least you aren't in Rebel Wilson's shoes.
The How to Be Single actress had to break the news to fans after her name was falsely associated with the rumored film.
I have never been offered to play Adele in a biopic...completely made up tabloid story with fictitious unnamed source! Love Adele though X— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) April 5, 2016
But when asked whether she would consider the part if it were on the table, Wilson gave a hopeful response. "Would depend on the script xx," she wrote.
Actor Josh Gad joined in too, confirming that he was not offered the role of portraying Adele, either.
The rumor traces back a Daily Star article based on intel from what Wilson calls "a fictitious unnamed source." However, we will say that Wilson does have the voice, as seen in the Pitch Perfect movies, and a similar "no fucks given" approach to humor and fame as Adele.
Until a movie is actually happening, we'll just keep chasing pavements while we wait.
