Update: Nicki Minaj Bows Down To Adele's Carpool Karaoke Cover

Update: You can add Nicki Minaj to the ever-growing list of Adele fans. After seeing the British singer cover her "Monster" rap on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, Minaj had nothing but praise.
"Pull thru, QUEEN!!!!!" the rapper wrote of Adele's "iconic" performance. "I cried when she waved bye to the careers."
Minaj, who also retweeted posts celebrating Adele, added this ultimate compliment. Miley Cyrus should be so lucky.
This story was originally published at on January 14 at 5:55 a.m.
She curses like a sailor. She gets drunk and pays for random families' meals. She spills tea on herself and then chugs it all down without a care. Is it any wonder why everyone loves Adele so much?
The British singer cackled and charmed her way through last night's The Late Late Show in a new edition of Carpool Karaoke. Host James Corden drove Adele around rainy London for a singalong to her own hits ("Hello," "Rolling in the Deep," etc.), but it was the unexpected moments that really won us over.
Take her admission that she used to have Spice Girls parties all by herself, and that she was always Geri.
"That was the first time I was truly heartbroken," she shared of Ginger Spice's departure from the girl group, prompting Corden to jokingly ask if that inspired "Someone Like You." Oh, if only.
In addition to having one of the best voices of all time, Adele's also been known to spit rhymes, but "not on me own." To prove the point, she killed the Nicki Minaj verse on Kanye West's "Monster," hand gestures, rolling eyes, and all.
Watch the video below to see her sing her heart out and discuss how her superstar friends would fare in a fight against Taylor Swift's "Amazonian" squad.
