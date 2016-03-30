Adele Brought One Of Her Doppelgängers Onstage For A Selfie

Adele continues to slay every concert with not only her booming voice, but also her memorable on-stage antics. Earlier this month, she twerked, and then last night, on March 30, she brought a fan on stage to take a selfie. But it wasn't just any fan — it was a fan that also happened to look eerily like her.
The fan, Emily Bamforth, was in the audience of the singer's Birmingham show when her fiancé, Tom, tweeted a picture of her standing in front of a picture of Adele, and pointed out how similar the two look.
#AdeleLive2016 #AdeleBirmingham people won't stop saying that my Fiancé 💍 looks like @Adele pic.twitter.com/WSqZ6newuu— TomsMarathons2016 (@TomWinkler06) March 29, 2016
It appears that the two had seats pretty close to the front row because in a matter of hours Tom was posting the selfie of Adele and his fiancé.
@jdfreeradio @Adele you wanted a pic pic.twitter.com/9p9zr8uh6r— TomsMarathons2016 (@TomWinkler06) March 29, 2016
Fierce, Adele(s.)
Bamforth also has videos of herself on YouTube from 2012 showing viewers how to achieve an Adele-inspired beauty look. It's clear she was a superfan, and being plucked from the crowd to be on-stage with the singer must have been a dream come true. It"made my fiancés night," her boyfriend said in a tweet, adding, that the experience "was out of this world."
Talk about an entertaining concert.
