Adele does not rank high on the list of celebs we would expect to see twerking. Nicki Minaj, given her past willingness to twerk, seemed much more likely. But she says, “Twerking? No. I will not.”
Adele, on the other hand, is game. In terms of great moments in unexpected people referencing hip-hop culture, this is somewhere between Hillary dabbing on Ellen and Doug Collins flawlessly referencing Birdman. She basically does about as good a job as could be expected of her. “My whole body has to move, watch,” she says.
We love that she tries it. Somehow her accent and self-deprecation make it less cultural appropriation and more like Aunt Adele being silly at a barbeque. Seriously, is there anything Adele can’t make look fun?
Adele twerking at her show is everything. pic.twitter.com/rkKKhVPc8O— Shady Music Facts (@musicnews_shade) March 20, 2016
